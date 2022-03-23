हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt sweats it out at gym, flaunts his muscular body in this PIC

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen locking horns with Yash in action-drama 'KGF Chapter 2'. The film is slated to arrive in theatres on April 14, 2022. 

Sanjay Dutt sweats it out at gym, flaunts his muscular body in this PIC
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Sanjay Dutt has always been a gym freak and has been seen making a great presence on screen with his muscular body. The actor is finally back to his gym routine and seen sharing his joy about the same. 

Recently Sanjay Dutt took to his social media sharing a workout picture of himself from the gym and shares his attachment with the gym in the caption saying -  "In the valley of death only god I fear, happy to be back in the place I belong my gym my den, never give in"

His wife Maanayata Dutta reacted to his post and drops two rd heart emojis. Ali Fazal wrote, "Babaaaaaaaaaaa!!!! You’re an inspiration always"

B-Town rumoured couple Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni also reacted to Sanjay's post. Sussanne dropped a red heart and hand emojis whereas Arslan wrote, "Verified Never give in."

Suniel Shetty, who has worked with Sanjay in films like 'Kaante', 'Dus' and 'Shootout At Lokhandwala', dropped a punch and red heart emojis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt is always known for his unmatched style and a much-admired demeanor. 

Meanwhile, his fans are eagerly waiting to see him in the much-awaited ‘KGF Chapter 2'. The 62-year-old actor will be seen essaying the role of Adheera in Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’, which is slated for theatrica release on April 14, 2022. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Apart from 'KGF Chapter 2', the actor also has 'Ghudchadhi', which will be directed by Binoy Gandhi, He also has 'Shamshera' and 'Toolsidas Junior' in the pipeline.

 

Tags:
Sanjay DuttSanjay Dutt filmsKGFGhudchadhiKGF 2
