Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata shares adorable photo of twins Shahraan and Iqra, says 'God, protect your peace'

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata recently shared an adorable photo of their children Shahraan and Iqra from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home and wrote, "Sands are shifting.... God...protect your peace...answer your prayers." The photo has Shahraan and Iqra smiling for the camera cutely. Take a look:

The Dutts had a low-key Ganpati Puja at home this year over the weekend. Sanjay Dutt returned home from hospital just in time for the puja. The 61-year-old actor has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. He got hospitalised last Tuesday for treatment.

Sharing a picture from the festivity, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Sanjay Dutt was first hospitalised on August 10 due to breathing problems. He stayed in the hospital for two days. A couple of days later, he revealed that he is taking a sabbatical from work for medical treatment. However, he didn't reveal about his ailment.

Later, it was said that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

After Sanjay Dutt left for the hospital last week, Maanayata issued a statement to update about the actor. She said that Sanjay Dutt's initial treatment would continue in Mumbai and the family would consider going abroad for further treatment when the coronavirus pandemic situation eases.