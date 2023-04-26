Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi Dominates With 16 Nominations At Filmfare

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave us a cinematic wonder, a modern day classic with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022. While it was the first film that pulled the mass audiences back to the theaters in the post-pandemic era, the film also garnered raving reviews from critics and audiences.

Now, to enlarge the canvas of its victory on different grounds, the film has grabbed its arrival at the 68th Filmfare Awards having made its name nominated in 16 categories that made it the film with the highest number of nominations.

Seems like a conquering spree of Gangubai Kathiawadi has just got a new beginning. The film has earned nominations in 16 categories, including Best Film (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Best Director (Sanjay Leela Bhansali), Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female), (Alia Bhatt), Best Music Album, (Sanjay Leela Bhansali), Best Lyrics, (A M Turaz (Jab Saiyaan- Gangubai Kathiawadi), two nominations for Best Playback Singer (Female), (Janhvi Shrimankar (Dholida- Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Shreya Ghoshal (Jab Saiyaan- Gangubai Kathiawadi), Best Debut Male, (Shantanu Maheshwari), Best Screenplay, (Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Utkarshini Vashishtha), Best Dialogue, (Prakash Kapadia, Utkarshini Vashishtha), Best Background Score, (Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara), Best Cinematography, (Sudeep Chatterjee), Best Production Design, (Subrata Chakraborty And Amit Ray), Best Costume Design, (Sheetal Iqbal Sharma), Best Sound Design, (Sanal George) and Best Choreography, (Kruti Mahesh (Dholida- Gangubai Kathiawadi).

Known to extract the best and most riveting performances from his actors, Sanjay Leela Bhansali chose Alia Bhatt to headline the film despite naysayers saying she was a miscast and probably too young to bring the role much required depth.

However, the filmmaker stuck to his conviction and the results were for all to see! Gangubai Kathiawadi was touted Alia Bhatt’s best performance to date as she unanimously won praises.

Having seen Gangubai Kathiawadi nominated in almost all the prominent categories, it would be interesting to see how many awards the film will take home in its name. The 68th Filmfare Awards will be held on April 27, 2023, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.