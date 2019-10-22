close

Sapna Pabbi

Sapna Pabbi: Dream come true to work with Karan Johar production

Sapna made her Bollywood debut with "Khamoshiyan" and has worked in two seasons of the television show "24".

Sapna Pabbi: Dream come true to work with Karan Johar production

Mumbai: Actress Sapna Pabbi will soon be seen in the Karan Johar-produced Netflix film "Drive". Sge says has it is a dream come true for her to be working in a film produced by Johar's Dharma Productions.

Sapna made her Bollywood debut with "Khamoshiyan" and has worked in two seasons of the television show "24". She has also been a part of web series like "Breathe", "The Reunion" and "The Trip".

Talking about her upcoming heist thriller "Drive", Sapna said: "Who doesn't want to work with cars? It was a dream come true moment for me to be in a Dharma Productions street racer-and-heist film. I am very excited and nervous about the film. It's been a while since we have shot the film. It has gone through a lot of changes, so I am very excited to see it through finish line now."

She added: "It was great working with Dharma (Dharma Productions) and (director) Tarun (Mansukhani). He is hilarious. I think the story of the film is interesting and I hope audience would like the film."

On working with stars like Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput in the film, Sapna said: "Jacky (Jacqueline Fernandez) has been an inspiration and so is Sushant. They work so hard especially on their bodies and diets. It's been lovely to be able to share screen space with these guys."

"Drive" will stream on Netflix from November 1.

 

Sapna PabbiKaran Johardrive
