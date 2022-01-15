हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, see pics

Sara Ali Khan looked breathtaking in a white suit embellished with black coloured block print.

Sara Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, see pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan, on Saturday morning, visited Ujjain`s famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. She was accompanied by her mother, Amrita Singh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a series of serene pictures from her spiritual retreat. The `Kedarnath` actor wore a simple white suit embellished with black coloured block print.

On the other hand, Amrita was seen wearing a royal blue coloured traditional suit.

 

From the first snap where the mother-duo posed in front of the majestic temple with the holy lake in the backdrop, Sara proved that she is spiritually inclined and believes in the power of worshipping.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Maa aur Mahakal #jaimahakal #jaibholenath."Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

For the uninformed, Sara is currently in Madhya Pradesh, shooting for her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal.

