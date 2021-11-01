हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's Kedarnath trip pictures take internet by storm!

On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's fans shared several pictures of the duo from their Kedarnath trip which they are currently on.

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s Kedarnath trip pictures take internet by storm!
Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood beauties Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were recently spotted in the holy city of Kedarnath and their pictures from the trip have created a lot of buzz on social media. Netizens have been lauding them for visiting temples and showing their 'sanskaar' ever since the pictures went viral.

In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan look flawless with no make-up on. Owing to the low temperatures, the duo was wrapped in jackets, caps and boots to keep themselves warm. While Sara was clicked in a purple winter jacket while Janhvi donned a long, white coat. 

Many fans took to social media to share their pictures from Kedarnath, take a look at them.

 

Before this, Janhvi and Sara were seen together on Ranveer Singh's quiz show 'The Big Picture' and made a smashing feature on the show.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’.

