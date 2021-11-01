Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's Kedarnath trip pictures take internet by storm!

New Delhi: Bollywood beauties Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were recently spotted in the holy city of Kedarnath and their pictures from the trip have created a lot of buzz on social media. Netizens have been lauding them for visiting temples and showing their 'sanskaar' ever since the pictures went viral.

In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan look flawless with no make-up on. Owing to the low temperatures, the duo was wrapped in jackets, caps and boots to keep themselves warm. While Sara was clicked in a purple winter jacket while Janhvi donned a long, white coat.

Many fans took to social media to share their pictures from Kedarnath, take a look at them.

Sara ali khan and Janhvi Kapoor are having a spiritual time in #Kedarnath before they resume work on their respective projects - a thread - [ #JanhviKapoor #Saraalikhan ] pic.twitter.com/nuj45pfKtA — Janhvisgiggle (@janhvisgiggle) October 31, 2021

Before this, Janhvi and Sara were seen together on Ranveer Singh's quiz show 'The Big Picture' and made a smashing feature on the show.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’.