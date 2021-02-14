हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan promotes self love this Valentine’s Day

Actor Sara Ali Khan is an advocate of adopting a healthy lifestyle. Before joining the film industry, the Simmba star was obese and worked really hard to shed those extra kilos. Sara is often seen posting her workout pictures. Her latest one being a 'self love' post for this  years Valentine's Day.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi: Actor Sara Ali Khan reminds her fans to love themselves first and foremost this  Valentine’s Day through an Instagram post. In the post, Sara can be seen diligently doing yoga. Sara urged her followers to be their own bae and captioned her post as, “Self love for Valentine’s Day. Always remember to be your own Bae.”

Sara is an advocate of adopting a healthy lifestyle. Before joining the film industry, the Simmba star was obese and worked really hard to shed those extra kilos. Sara is often seen posting her workout pictures. In one of her previous posts, from her vacation in Maldives, the young actor can be seen working out even during holidays.

In another post about her workout, Sara wrote a small poem in the caption on the importance of health. “When in doubt You must workout 

Push-ups and crunches, don’t lose count 

With health and fitness you must be devout 

Because that’s what life is really about,” read the quote.

Sara was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. The movie was a remake of 1995 superhit movie by the same name starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Anand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara also recently became the face of the Indian lifestyle brand Chumbak.

 

