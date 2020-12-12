हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares pictures of 'stages of posing' with Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share three new pictures with Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan shares pictures of &#039;stages of posing&#039; with Varun Dhawan
Credit: Instagram/ @saraalikhan95

Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared with fans the secret to her stages of posing for the camera, with some random rhyming.

In a string of pictures that Sara posted on Instagram with her "Coolie No. 1" co-actor Varun, she breaks down the art of posing for the camera -- with trademark relish in rhyming that she is known to render to her social media captions.

"Stages of posing.. 1) hold your pose and strike a smile 2) break into laughter since it's been a while 3) hug and thank god that we are really the opposite of hostile 4) post about it, and make sure your caption rhymes since that's your style And after you've posted and tagged you can give @varundvn a dial."

 

 

Sara and Varun will be seen on the OTT screens this Christmas with "Coolie No 1", a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.

Sara will also share screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the upcoming film "Atrangi Re".

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanActress Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan Instagram
Next
Story

'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' completes 12 years: Salim, Sulaiman reveal 'Haule Haule' came from Aditya Chopra's rough tune
  • 98,26,775Confirmed
  • 1,42,628Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT57S

Action taken against IPS officers deployed for BJP President JP Nadda security