Sara Ali Khan's 9 ethnic looks for Navratri that left fans awestruck! - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan celebrates each of the festivals with fervour and her Navratri looks were worth taking notes of. On the 9 days of festivities, the actress went on to offer her prayers to the 9 goddesses, donning upon different colours on all days.

Fans were quick to take notes of the different styles Sara and made their edits.

Check out this reel made by an ardent fan:

In the video, one can see the different traditional looks that Sara donned upon and looked all things beautiful. During the Navratri, Sara served up pretty ethnic looks via her social media handle and inspired many of the young girls who look up to her. The actress certainly knows how to make heads turn with her stylish looks.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The dubbing for the film is going on and Sara has even shared glimpses of it on social media.