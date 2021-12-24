हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ali Fazal

See Ali Fazal's dashing look in upcoming Hollywood flick 'Death on the Nile' - Pic

Actor Ali Fazal will next be seen in the Hollywood film 'Death on the Nile' in February next year.

See Ali Fazal&#039;s dashing look in upcoming Hollywood flick &#039;Death on the Nile&#039; - Pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A new trailer for 20th Century Studios’ “Death on the Nile” was released a few days ago and the excitement of the fans was at its pinnacle.

This tale of passion and jealousy, which opens in Indian cinemas in February 2022, is directed by and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh and features an all-star ensemble cast which also includes our very own talented actor from India, Ali Fazal alongside the biggest talents from across the world.

Watch trailer:

 

Keeping the anticipation high among the fans, Ali Fazal shared an exclusive picture from the movie on his social handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

 

The picture gives us a glimpse of the ensemble cast and makes us travel back in time due to their rich vintage costumes. The post definitely has us hooked on what the audience can expect to happen in this murder mystery thriller. 

The movie stars phenomenal artists like Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo.

Ali FazalDeath On The NileDeath on the Nile trailerAli Fazal hollywood film
