See wifey Aishwarya Rai's birthday message for her 'dearest baby' Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a sweet wish for her husband Abhishek Bachchan on his 46th birthday. Check it out.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 46th birthday on Saturday (Feb 5) at the sets of his upcoming film 'Ghoomer'. He received a lot of warm wishes from his celeb friends on social media and of course, from his family as well. 

Wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also had a cute birthday message for him and shared an adorable, unseen childhood picture of the actor on her Instagram. 

Along with the photo, she wrote, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Babyyy- Papaaa, BIG hugs n Love to you, God Bless much Happiness, Peace, Good Health, Contentment and Calm, and all that you seek…"

Check out her post for Abhishek Bachchan:

 

On the work front, Aishwarya is set to make her comeback to films with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The project is expected to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 'Bob Biswas'.

Abhishek played the unlikely but deadly contract killer in the film. In fact, Big B too shared on social media how proud he was of his son after the trailer was released online. 

On the personal front, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007. The duo has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. 

