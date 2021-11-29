Shaadi ki guest list check karo jaldi: Fans ask paps to check WhatsApp as Katrina Kaif's mom drops phone while shopping in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding in Rajasthan next month, the actress' mother Suzanne Turquotte was on Monday (November 29) snapped shopping at the Bandra area of Mumbai. Dressed in a yellow floral tunic and black pants, she was seen coming out of a store and stopping for the shutterbugs before getting into her car. However, as she shuts the door of the car, her phone fell out and dropped on the ground.

This caught the attention of netizens who quickly took to the comment section and wrote, "Break the suspense. Did she take her phone back or gone?” one asked. “Full story, what happens next?” another wanted to know.

There were few who expressed their curiosity that her phone might have a guest list finalised for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. "Phone khol jaldi WhatsApp check karlo shaadi ki guest list hogi (Check WhatsApp on the phone fast, the wedding guest list would be there),” one wrote. "In this mobile was the news of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding. If I were you, I would pick up this cell phone and run away," another joked.

As per reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan, in December. Ever since news of their wedding broke, both Katrina and Vicky have been extremely tight-lipped and have refrained from commenting anything on it. In the last few weeks, there have been numerous speculations about the hush-hush wedding between the two parties.

Speaking of the guest list, celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Shashank Khaitan have reportedly featured on the list.

Earlier this year, the couple reportedly had a 'Roka' ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Singh's residence in Mumbai. Rumours are also there that the couple will have a court marriage in Mumbai before flying to Rajasthan for their grand-intimate wedding.

It is no secret that Katrina prefers to keep her personal life extremely private and away from the public glare. In fact, despite numerous reports about the two being in a relationship for the last few years, both Katrina and Vicky refrained from sharing pictures with each other on social media. Neither, they made any public appearances together.

