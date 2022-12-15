Shah Rukh Khan confirms promoting Pathaan in Qatar at FIFA World Cup Finals 2022 - Check date, promo!

New Delhi: Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handles on Thursday and announced his presence at the FIFA World Cup Finals 2022 on December 18. The superstar will be in the studio watching the match between Argentina and France as part of his Pathaan promotions. He shared a promo video on social media, in which he said that while Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be fighting it out in the field, he will be joining Wayne Rooney in the studio.

SRK tweeted: "Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18

Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18 pic.twitter.com/KP8dANSOra — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 15, 2022

Besides SRK promoting Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Finals, his leading lady Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the World Cup trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18, 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held in Qatar and it began from November 20 and will end on December 18, 2022.

A host of B-Town celebrities have been spotted at the live matches in Qatar this year. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Mouni Roy, Aamir Khan, Dino Morea among others were clicked chilling at the matches.

Pathaan features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles besides SRK. It is directed by War filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan' with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in his line-up of films.