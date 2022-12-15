topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan confirms promoting Pathaan in Qatar at FIFA World Cup Finals 2022 - Check date, promo!

Pathaan features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles besides SRK. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan confirms promoting Pathaan in Qatar at FIFA World Cup Finals 2022 - Check date, promo!

New Delhi: Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handles on Thursday and announced his presence at the FIFA World Cup Finals 2022 on December 18. The superstar will be in the studio watching the match between Argentina and France as part of his Pathaan promotions. He shared a promo video on social media, in which he said that while Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be fighting it out in the field, he will be joining Wayne Rooney in the studio. 

SRK tweeted: "Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18

Besides SRK promoting Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Finals, his leading lady Deepika Padukone will be unveiling the World Cup trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18, 2022. 

FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held in Qatar and it began from November 20 and will end on December 18, 2022.

A host of B-Town celebrities have been spotted at the live matches in Qatar this year. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Mouni Roy, Aamir Khan, Dino Morea among others were clicked chilling at the matches.

Pathaan features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles besides SRK. It is directed by War filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan' with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in his line-up of films.

 

Live Tv

Shah Rukh KhanSRKShah Rukh Khan fifasrk in qatarPathaanPathaan newsFIFA World Cup Finals 2022FIFA World Cup finalsDeepika Padukone

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women