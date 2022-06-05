NEW DELHI: Bollywood A-listers Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. As per News18 report, Shah Rukh and Katrina are the latest actors to have tested positive in recent days. Earlier in the Earlier in the day, it was reported that Katrina Kaif had tested positive for Covid as well but has now recovered. More details about Shah Rukh are awaited.

The report further added that amid the latest development, the BMC asked the city to be on alert after a tremendous spike was noticed in daily new cases of coronavirus. It has also instructed film studios located in the posh K-West ward of Mumbai to not organise parties in studios. BMC has also reportedly requested studios to give it an intimation in case any parties are hosted so that, if any person involved in the party is found to be Covid positive, then all others can be traced.



Speaking of Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, the party was attended by close to 120 guests. As per Bollywood Hungama, others have also felt symptoms but many are not disclosing the same. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are wishing him a speedy recovering on social media. But there is no official confirmation from him that he has tested positive.

On Saturday (June 4), actor Kartik Aaryan tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was supposed to perform at the IIFA 2022 ceremony but had to skip the event. The 31-year-old took to social media and dropped a quirky note where he updated his fans about the development. "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya," Kartik wrote in the caption. His fans and well wishers showered him with a bunch of 'Get Well Soon' messages.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif, actor Aditya Roy Kapur has also reportedly tested positive for COVID. While the 'Fitoor' actor hasn’t yet confirmed his COVID diagnosis, it is being said that the trailer launch of the actor’s upcoming film, 'Om: The Battle Within', will face a delay due to the development.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been news lately for his back-to-back film announcements. On June 3, the superstar left his fans jumping in joy as he announced his collaoration with maverick director Atlee. He also dropped the teaser of the film, 'Jawan', a massive action entertainer. The film promises to be a spectacular event with some high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

