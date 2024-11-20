Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On His Determination For His Children, ‘I Will Feel Very Guilty If I Died...’

Shah Rukh Khan, who lost both his parents at a young age, recently opened up about his deep-seated feelings of guilt at the thought of passing away early. The superstar expressed his unwavering determination to ensure his children—Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam—live happy, healthy, and fulfilled lives, calling them "very beautiful" and describing his love for them as boundless.

In an emotional conversation at the Global Freight Summit in Dubai, Shah Rukh reflected on how the loss of his parents shaped his journey. He revealed that one of his major motivators throughout his life has been the desire to reassure them, imagining telling them, "I am doing good! Don't feel guilty you died early."

This personal mission now extends to his own children, as he is fiercely committed to their well-being and success. “I will feel very guilty if I died early. Our parents must be missing us. Now I am determined for my children in a good way. That their lives should be healthy, they should be happy. All three of them are very beautiful, very loving, and hard working,” he shared. His words radiated a father’s pride, emphasizing how deeply he cares for the happiness and future of his children.

The King of Bollywood also touched upon his journey of coping with the loss of his parents—Mir Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima Khan. Losing his father when he was just 14, followed by his mother a decade later, SRK shared the emotional weight of facing life with only his sister by his side. Despite their absence, he takes solace in the belief that his parents are always with him, watching over him as stars in the sky.

This connection to his parents is what drives Shah Rukh to work even harder. He explained that he often imagines them looking down on him, hoping they feel proud of everything he has achieved. The thought of potentially worrying them about his struggles fueled his determination to prove to them that he could handle life on his own.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the much-anticipated film 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, where he starred alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Up next, he will be seen in 'King,' directed by Sujoy Ghosh, where he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Meanwhile, his son Aryan Khan is making his own mark in the entertainment world. He’s gearing up for his Bollywood directorial debut with the Netflix series 'Stardom,' slated to release soon.

Shah Rukh Khan’s journey of love, loss, and determination continues to inspire millions, and his commitment to his family remains at the heart of everything he does.