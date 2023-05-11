Shah Rukh Khan's Co-Star From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Anjali Aka Sana Saeed Has Grown Up To Be A Stunning Fashion Diva - Pics

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 1998 starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is etched in public memory and so are its characters. The young Anjali's role who is SRK's 8-year-old daughter in the film was played by Sana Saeed, who is now all grown-up and was even seen in Dharma Productions' 'Student Of The Year'. Sana acted in various projects after making her debut as a child in a blockbuster. But where is she now?

SANA SAEED'S INSTAGRAM POSTS

Well, after her supporting role debut in SOTY in 2012, Sana Saeed went on to star in many reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 in 2013, Nach Baliye 7 in 2015 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016 respectively. She also took a break from acting in between and moved to Los Angeles for film workshops.

Sana Saeed has grown up to become quite a stunner who is into fitness and hardcore workouts as well. Her glam outings prove she is high on fashion and sass. An avid Instagram user, Sana has over 773K followers already. Check out her ravishing posts:

SRK'S CO-STAR IS ENGAGED NOW

In January this year, Sana announced her engagement and shared a video of her dreamy proposal. She got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Csaba Wagner, who is a company director and supervising sound engineer based out of Los Angeles. Sana told the Times Of India in an earlier interview about how she met her man of dreams. As she was in LA to study acting and filmmaking, her friend insisted on her joining a dating app and that's where she met Csaba, she told in her interview. Csaba has been in the US for over a decade while his family is in Hungary.

Meanwhile, Sana was last seen in The Khatra Khatra Show - a comedy game show series starring Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa along with many guest stars. She appeared on the show in 2022.