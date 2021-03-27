हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's swanky office gets a WOW makeover by wife Gauri Khan - Take a virtual tour!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married on October 25, 1991. The couple has three children together - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. 

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s swanky office gets a WOW makeover by wife Gauri Khan - Take a virtual tour!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's huge palatial office space has been revamped by none other than designer wife Gauri Khan. SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment production house office is now a swanky cool place. 

Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared inside pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's office. Take a virtual tour: 

Gauri Khan wrote: Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great a experience throughout the lockdown. I wouldn’t trust anyone other than @vox.india.interior for this project. Amidst the masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey, Kerradeco gave me a wide range of options providing a tactile touch sensation. The innovative infratop ceiling system of VOX soffit promises extraordinary quality as well as reliability.A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him. #officedesign #voxinterior #gaurikhandesign @bottomlinemedia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

SRK and Gauri got married on October 25, 1991. The couple has three children together - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanGauri Khansrk officeShah Rukh Khan office pics
Next
Story

Paresh Rawal tests positive for coronavirus days after receiving COVID vaccine

Must Watch

PT8M11S

DNA: Due to superstition, Son-in-law kills his in-laws!