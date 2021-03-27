Shah Rukh Khan's swanky office gets a WOW makeover by wife Gauri Khan - Take a virtual tour!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's huge palatial office space has been revamped by none other than designer wife Gauri Khan. SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment production house office is now a swanky cool place.

Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared inside pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's office. Take a virtual tour:

Gauri Khan wrote: Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great a experience throughout the lockdown. I wouldn’t trust anyone other than @vox.india.interior for this project. Amidst the masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey, Kerradeco gave me a wide range of options providing a tactile touch sensation. The innovative infratop ceiling system of VOX soffit promises extraordinary quality as well as reliability.A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him. #officedesign #voxinterior #gaurikhandesign @bottomlinemedia

SRK and Gauri got married on October 25, 1991. The couple has three children together - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.