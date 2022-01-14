Shahid Kapoor is 'ok' being wife Mira's second love, can you guess her first?

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are currently enjoying the winter season in Punjab. On Friday, Shahid took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his winter morning with his wife.

In a short video, the couple can be seen sitting in a park, all decked up in cosy clothes.

The major highlight of the clip is Shahid sitting at a distance from Mira and blowing kisses through the air at her. Mira can be seen surfing through her phone.

Sharing the particular video, Shahid quipped and said that Mira`s first love is her phone. "Her first love is what she is staring at. But I am ok being her second love also..what to do... Love is like that only. #winterlove," he captioned the post.

Reacting to Shahid`s caption, Mira wrote, "Naa you are my first love."

Meanwhile, the doting parents to two children are all set to into their new Mumbai sea-facing apartment.