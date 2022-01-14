हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is 'ok' being wife Mira's second love, can you guess her first?

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor are currently enjoying the winter season in Punjab.

Shahid Kapoor is &#039;ok&#039; being wife Mira&#039;s second love, can you guess her first?
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are currently enjoying the winter season in Punjab. On Friday, Shahid took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his winter morning with his wife.

In a short video, the couple can be seen sitting in a park, all decked up in cosy clothes.

The major highlight of the clip is Shahid sitting at a distance from Mira and blowing kisses through the air at her. Mira can be seen surfing through her phone.

Sharing the particular video, Shahid quipped and said that Mira`s first love is her phone. "Her first love is what she is staring at. But I am ok being her second love also..what to do... Love is like that only. #winterlove," he captioned the post.

 

Reacting to Shahid`s caption, Mira wrote, "Naa you are my first love."

Meanwhile, the doting parents to two children are all set to into their new Mumbai sea-facing apartment.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shahid Kapoormira rajput kapoorMira RajputShahid Kapoor wife
Next
Story

Arslan Goni opens up on rumoured relationship with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Must Watch

PT5M33S

Breaking News: 5 kg RDX found in a village in Amritsar district