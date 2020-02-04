Shahid Kapoor keeps his cricket prep on, video from the ground goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find, actor Shahid Kapoor is these days busy prepping up for his next. He will be seen in 'Jersey' remake where he will essay the role of a cricketer. The Telugu entertainer was a blockbuster hit last year and expectations are high from its Hindi adaptation.

One of his fan clubs shared a video of Shahid practising on the cricket field. And needless to say, the video went viral as many fans wanted to know more about the project. Watch the video here:

INSTA VIDEO - @shahidkapoorspotted post cricket practice session for #Jersey last night in Bandra

Via @rohitsaraiyaofficial pic.twitter.com/f3ByVPBWoR — Shahid Kapoor FC || (@shahidkapoorFC) February 4, 2020

'Jersey' released in 2019 and is written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It features Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. The latter made her debut with this venture. It was produced by Suryadevar Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments.

'Super 30' actress Mrunal Thakur, who made her move from television to movies will be seen opposite Sasha in the 'Jersey' remake.

After 'Kabir Singh', 'Jersey' happens to be the second Telugu film remake which Sasha will be a part of.