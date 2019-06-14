Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh gets clear certificate from censor board

New Delhi: After wooing the audience with their amazing chemistry in music video 'Urvashi Urvashi', Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set to impress their fans again with their upcoming film 'Kabir Singh'.

As per the TOI report, the film which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy, has received a clear certificate from the Censor Board. The report said that the runtime of the film is approximately 2 hours and 54 minutes.

'Kabir Singh' is geared up for release on June 21. The film focusses on the title character, an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover marries someone else.

The film features an ensemble cast of Shahid, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Soham Majumdar.

The recent launched songs from the film — 'Bekhayali' and Mere Sohneya'' have already topped the chart and have become quite popular among the masses.

In the meantime, Shahid and Kiara are travelling across the country to promote their film.