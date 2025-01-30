Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About Losing His Dignity In Past Relationships; Here’s What Heartbreak Taught Him

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor has always been private about his personal life, but his past relationships, especially his much-talked-about breakup with Kareena Kapoor Khan, continue to be a topic of interest among fans. In a recent interview, the Deva star got candid about the emotional struggles he faced in love and the lessons he learned from heartbreak.

Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Shahid admitted that there were times when he lost his self-respect while chasing love. “Sometimes you love someone so much that when they reject you, you chase them to a degree that you start losing your dignity. You sacrifice your dignity and don’t even realize it until much later, when you look back and think, ‘What was I doing?’” he shared.

The actor further reflected on how these experiences shaped him. He said heartbreak taught him valuable lessons about relationships and helped him understand who he could tolerate and who he couldn’t.

Shahid, who is now happily married to Mira Rajput since 2015, has moved past those difficult times. The couple shares two children Misha and Zain, and the actor has often expressed his gratitude for the life he has built with his family. Looking back, he believes everything happened for a reason and that his personal growth through heartbreak ultimately led him to where he is today.