Shahid Kapoor surprises fans by singing two songs from his upcoming 'Jersey'

New Delhi: With 'Jersey' trailer breaking the internet, Shahid Kapoor's fans are waiting to watch their favourite star back on the big screen! On Saturday, the actor went live on his Instagram to share his joy at the phenomenal reception of the trailer.

When one of his fans requested him to sing a song, Shahid decided to surprise his fans by singing the title track of 'Jersey'.

The 'Kabir Singh' star sang 'Mehram Tu Hi Hain Mera', a song that has already caught the audience's attention as a part of the trailer. To the delight of his fans, Shahid had more in store for them! He decided to sing another track from the movie.

Later, Shahid joked and said, "I have released the song before the song has even been released! Sachet and Parampara, please don't kill me for this! But I love this song so I had to sing it!"

Presented by Allu Aravind, 'Jersey' is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original Telugu version of the film.

Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi, 'Jersey' is slated to release on December 31 in the theatres.