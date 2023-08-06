Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shares Glimpses From Family Trip To Landour

Mumbai: Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor said that she felt ‘pressure of posting’ after taking a break from social media. Mira took to Instagram to post a video from her recent trip to Landour with her family. She captioned the post, "I've taken some time off Instagram - well I’ve been on it, posting stories here and there, but I just wanted a break from the pressure of posting. Not like anybody is expecting a post, but one gets into a cycle of feeling the need to keep posting about what’s going on in life on social media.. At least I did, and I thought I’d enjoy the summer without that pressure. Whenever I felt like it I would go ahead, but there was no compulsion. And it felt amazing."

She added, “Now I’m back with the Insta-bug again, so here’s a glimpse of the trip I took with my family to the Hills. Everything about it brought back our summers as kids. And no matter what age you are, you’re never too old to be pampered by your parents. So sandwiched between generations, this was #SummerStories2023 in Landour. Treks, unending breakfast, late night chats with my sister (my brother-in-law was surprised we were still chatting 3 hours after he left us), and hugs from Mom & Dad."

She also gave a glimpse of a tea shop in Char Dukan. The video includes a selfie with her family. Mira also shared candid photos of herself sitting outside, spending time with her family. Previously, Shahid and Mira went on a vacation in Europe. The couple got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema. Along with this, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah are helming.