Viral Video: Disha Patani Suffers Oops Moment In Golden Dress At Dinner Outing, Friend Helps Fix Her Dress

New Delhi: Trust B-Town bombshell Disha Patani to hog all the attention with her appearance every time she steps out from her abode, and the 'Malang' actress never fails to do so. The actress is a slayer when it comes to donning risque bodycon outfits. On Saturday night, Disha was papped by the shutterbugs as she stepped out with her rumoured beau Aleksandar Alex Ilic for a dinner outing. The two were captured exiting a restaurant in Mumbai.

Disha, who is known to turn up the heat on Instagram with her sexy photos and videos every now and then, took the social media by storm once again after her look from her dinner outing went viral in no time. She oozed oomph in a cut-out golden attire that came with a halter neckline and a cut around her waist. On the other hand, Alex was dressed in a casual black tee which he paired with denim. The two were also accompanied by their friends.

The outfit gave a good look at her abs and curves. However, as the actress was making her way to her car from the restaurant, a friend accompanying her noticed that the dress around her waist dropped more than it was supposed to and stepped in to quickly fix it. This happened while the actress was interacting with her friends as she headed to her car.

Recently, Disha shared a series of photos from her upcoming campaign with Calvin Klein and are photos were no less than a treat for her fans. Disha, who was dressed in a red bikini set and a white shirt, was rain-soaked, as she lies on the floor, with her legs folded and hands resting on her hair. Her pose created a pose that exudes a sense of sensuality. She is known to be a fitness freak and is known to dedicate ample time from her tight schedule for that toned physique.

Last month, Disha was in the news after attending an event in New Delhi with her former rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, his sister Krishna Shroff and his mom Ayesha Shroff. It was the first time since their alleged break-up that Disha and Tiger were seen together in public. Several pictures and videos of them arriving at the event and interacting went viral on the internet leaving their fans gushing. From their public appearances to travelling together in a chartered plane, their pictures and videos were all over the internet and were no less than a treat for their fans.

For years, it was reported that Disha and Tiger were in a relationship. However, the actors never acknowledged their relationship or their breakup. The two also reportedly took several mini-vacations together. While they never dropped photos were each other on social media, fans often noticed the similarities in their Instagram stories and posts and guessed that they were together.