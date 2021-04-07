हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput stuns in a swimsuit, singer Kanika Kapoor drops 'gorgeous' comment!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. 

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s wife Mira Rajput stuns in a swimsuit, singer Kanika Kapoor drops &#039;gorgeous&#039; comment!

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's stunning wifey Mira Rajput is rocking her swimsuit hot bod in her latest Instagram post. She posted her sensational picture, looking simply fab in designer swimwear. 

Mira Rajput captioned it: Minutes before the mess 

Several celebrity friends dropped their comments on the post including ace fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, Tanya Ghavri, singer Kanika Kapoor among others. 

Much like hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym. 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos. 

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Jersey' starring Nani. 

 

