Shanaya Kapoor's rosy, red-lipped glam look will take your breath away! - Watch

New Delhi: The young and aspiring star, Shanaya Kapoor enjoys a considerable amount of popularity on social media as she has been making her Instagram presence loud and clear. She often drops sensational photoshoots or belly dance covers, making her fans quite excited for her big debut. On Saturday (June 26), Shanaya took to Instagram to post a jaw-dropping reel in which she was seen showing off her new glam look. As she was posing, American singer Doja Cat's song 'Freak' was playing the background giving the video a cheeky vibe.

In the caption, she wrote, "Just wing it, life, eyeliner, everything."

Check out her rosy, glam look:

She is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor and appeared in the reality TV show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The young star kid is uber fashionable and sets style statements with her outfits.

In March this year, the young and happening Shanaya Kapoor announced her debut film with Dharma Productions and teased it with a bold bikini photoshoot.

Shanaya has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic.

Details of her maiden film as an actress are yet to be revealed.

Shanaya, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are best buddies, and their pictures together break the internet in split seconds. While Ananya has already entered the movie business and Shanaya on her way, fans are wondering if Suhana Khan will join the bandwagon soon?