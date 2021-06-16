Trending: Shanaya Kapoor's random bedroom photoshoot by mommy proves she's a star poser!

New Delhi: The Generation-next star Shanaya Kapoor is a social media sensation, who has managed to amass a huge fanbase in a short span of time. The young and happening star kid dropped a few pictures of hers clicked by none other than mommy Maheep Kapoor while they were busy chit-chatting.

Shanaya Kapoor can be seen dressed in beige coloured comfy home casuals - a camisole and lounge pants. Her no-make-up photoshoot from her bedroom proves she's a star poser already. She captioned the post: when mumma randomly starts taking photos of you while gupping @maheepkapoor #swipeforbts

In March this year, the young and happening Shanaya Kapoor announced her debut film with Dharma Productions and teased it with a bold bikini photoshoot.

Shanaya has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic.

Details of her maiden film as an actress are yet to be revealed.

Shanaya, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are best buddies, and their pictures together break the internet in split seconds. While Ananya has already entered the movie business and Shanaya on her way, fans are wondering if Suhana Khan will join the bandwagon soon?