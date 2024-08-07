Sharvari Receives IMDb STARmeter Award For 'Munjya'

Mumbai: Actress Sharvari, who is fresh off the success of the horror-comedy ‘Munjya’, has received the IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award. The actress, who has earlier worked as an assistant director, made her debut in 2021 with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in which she was paired opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

While ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ didn’t receive much positive response coupled by Covid-19, the actress registered a landslide success with her second film ‘Munjya’, which released almost three years after her film debut.

‘Munjya’, which belongs to the Maddock Films’ supernatural universe, became a surprise hit of 2024, and continues to play in theatres.

Talking about receiving the ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award, Sharvari said: “Thank you so much, IMDb. I am so overwhelmed to receive the IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award. It’s incredible. I’m so grateful to all the fans and audiences who’ve loved everything I’ve done this past month and for all the love that they’ve showered upon me. I’m just very, very grateful.”

The award recognises stars who are strong performers on the Popular Indian Celebrities list on the IMDb app. The list charts the page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Sharvari also had a special appearance in the streaming film ‘Maharaj’, which marked the film debut of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid.

The film is based on the Maharaj Libel Case, and also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, It was produced by YRF. The actress will next be seen in ‘Vedaa’ with John Abraham and is currently shooting for ‘Alpha’ alongside Alia Bhatt.

The latter belongs to the YRF spy universe, and joins the roster of films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Tiger 3’ and the upcoming movie ‘War 2’.