'She will live in our hearts through her music': Anushka Sharma pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

NEW DELHI: February 6, 2022, will always be remembered as a sad day for the Indian entertainment industry as on this day, the Nightingale of the country left for her heavenly abode.

Members of the entertainment industry are mourning her demise on social media.

Expressing her grief, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "God speaks through beautiful voices' Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji's voice has immortalised her forever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Ltitaji," alongside a beautiful smiling picture of the legend.

The Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar's funeral procession has already begun. Pictures from the funeral have been doing rounds on the internet in which military authorities were seen taking her mortal remains to Shivaji Park for her last rites.

For the uninformed, the final rites are taking place with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Eight priests will perform the singer's final rites.

The vehicle in which her body was taken to the stadium was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along.

For her final rites, PM Narendra Modi is also present. Celebrities including, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sachin Tendulkar among others were also present.

The veteran singer died at the age of 92 on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.