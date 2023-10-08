Shefali Shah Continues To Celebrate Her Emmy Nomination With Her Girls

New Delhi: Shefali Shah is known for her roles in movies, such as Darling, Dil Dhadakne Do, Delhi Crime, and over the years, the actress has made a mark in Bollywood with her incredible performance and unconventional roles.

She has come along way in the industry and is one of the actresses who brought in a strong change in the portrayal of women in cinema. for her exceptional performance of Vartika in Delhi Crime season two, she bagged a nomination for the Emmy awards in the Best Actress category.

The actress took to her Instagram yesterday and shared a picture of her with her girlfriend and captioned the picture saying, “My darling girls celebrate me and my nomination more than I do”

‘Delhi Crime 2’ is yet another testament to Shefali Shah's ability to immerse herself in complex roles and deliver performances that resonate deeply with viewers. Her portrayal in the series has not only earned her an Emmy nomination but also sparked important conversations about crime, justice, and society. The list of nominees for the 2023.

International Emmy Awards has been unveiled, featuring 56 nominees from 20 countries across 14 categories. Among these nominees are Indian stars Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah, and Vir Das.

Her journey has been nothing short of exceptional, and this Emmy nomination is a well-deserved recognition of her talent and dedication. Her performance as a DCP in Delhi Crime 2 is worth all applause. She has clearly delivered one of the most exceptional roles of her career and the audience can not wait to see what next she has to offer.