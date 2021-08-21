Shehnaaz Gill professes her love for Sidharth Shukla on Dance Deewane 3, dances with Madhuri Dixit - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been making headlines ever since their reality TV show journey began together. Recently, they entered the Bigg Boss OTT housea and yet again hogged the limelight.



Soon after drooling their fans with their unmissable chemistry on the sets of the most controversial reality show, the ‘Sidnaaz’ jodi was seen on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. The show is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.

On the occasion of their special 'Love Special' episode of the dance show, the couple was welcomed as the special guests and was also seen performing for everyone.

The videos were shared by Colors TV on their official Instagram handle and celeb paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

During the interaction, when Madhuri asked the couple who do they consider their ideal partner, Shehnaaz was quick to point out Sidharth and said, “Mujhe ye acha lagta hai.’

Apart from that, Shehnaaz also performed with the veteran actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on several songs including - Badi Mushkil from Lajja and Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Shehnaaz was also seen grooving to the song ‘Param Sundari’ from the recently released film Mimi which starred Kirti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.