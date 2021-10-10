हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
shehnaaz gill

Shehnaaz Gill returns to spotlight after Sidharth Shukla's demise, fans say 'she is stronger than we think'

Shehnaaz Gill's fans were immensely supportive of her on social media considering she has gotten back to work while still reeling with her friend Sidharth Shukla's death.

Shehnaaz Gill returns to spotlight after Sidharth Shukla&#039;s demise, fans say &#039;she is stronger than we think&#039;
Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who dealt with the loss of her close friend Sidharth Shukla in September, is back on social media as she is promoting her upcoming Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. 

In the past two days, she has featured in several videos with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Fans were happy to see her smiling and laughing even if it was a promotional video. On Saturday, singer Diljit Dosanjh shared his latest video with Shehnaaz which has caught the attention of fans. 

Check out the video:

 

Soon, netizens took to Twitter to share clips from their promotional event and while they were happy to see her smiling, a few users caught her in deep thought and related her expression to the grief of the actor and her friend Sidharth Shukla.

They empathised with her and expressed that they want her to remain as cheerful and happy as she was before. 

Take a look at their tweets:

 

Shehnaaz and late actor Sidharth Shukla were close friends and shared a special bond which formed during Bigg Boss 13. The actress was beyond devastated when the actor died of a heart attack on September 2.

'Honsla Rakh', starring Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, is all set to hit the screens on October 15, 2021. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film will mark Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a producer. The romantic comedy film was shot in Canada. 

Tags:
shehnaaz gillhonsla rakhDiljit DosanjhSidharth Shukla
