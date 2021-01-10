हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Shekhar Suman: Every 14th is a reminder that we are awaiting justice for Sushant

Actor Shekhar Suman reminds everyone that the Sushant Singh Rajput's case has not yet been solved

Shekhar Suman: Every 14th is a reminder that we are awaiting justice for Sushant
Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year. January 14 will mark seven months of his demise. However, the case of his death is yet to be solved, reminds actor Shekhar Suman.

"Every 14th of the month is a grim reminder that one more month has gone and we are still awaiting justice on Sushant's front. June 14th - jan14th," Shekhar Suman tweeted on Sunday along with the hashtag #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.

The actor has been constantly vocal on social media seeking justice for Sushant, a case which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On January 1, Suman had tweeted: "I wish to also start the new year by hoping that Sushant gets justice as fast as possible."

Meanwhile, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh appeared for a hearing by the Bombay High Court last week in the case filed by the deceased actor's sisters, against an FIR filed by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The advocate tweeted saying he is hopeful that the FIR registered by Rhea will be quashed.

 

