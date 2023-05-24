topStoriesenglish2612472
SHERLYN CHOPRA

Sherlyn Chopra Suffers Oops Moment At Airport, Covers Up Her Criss-Cross Halter Backless Top As Paps Click Her - Watch

Sherlyn Chopra's Oops Moment: A few days back, she piggybacked on a guy at the airport. 

New Delhi: Model-actress Sherlyn Chopra was recently seen at the Mumbai airport wearing a glam criss-cross halter neck backless top in rust colour with coordinated pants and high heels. However, while posing and walking in style, Sherlyn's halter neck top did give her some trouble as she tried her best to cover up the oops moment. 

Sherlyn confidently posed for the shutterbugs before heading for her journey. Several paps shared the video on social media. Take a look here: 

A few days back, Sherlyn was spotted at the airport wearing a white stylish gym wear crop top and tights. She gave a small ramp walk demo and danced in front of the paps on duty. But what came as an ultimate shocker was her piggybacking on a guy at the airport. After the videos went viral on social media, netizens trolled her mercilessly.

Earlier, she was in the news over her alleged face-off with Rakhi Sawant. Sherlyn had filed a complaint against the former Bigg Boss star alleging that she released her objectionable photos and videos on social media. However, after Rakhi and her husband Adil Durrani's marital trouble came out in public, Sherlyn buried the hatchet and the two turned friends. 

The 35-year-old star was the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine back in 2012. Her photos were released two years later, reportedly. Sherlyn Chopra was last seen in the video single Tunu Tunu. Composed by Vicky and Hardik and crooned by Sukriti Kakar, the foot-tapping number is produced by T-Series and Sherlyn Chopra Production. Besides feature films, short films and web series, she has turned into a producer, actor, writer, director, rapper and singer.

 

 

