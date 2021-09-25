Sherlyn Chopra targets Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, says 'Step out of reel world and help people'

New Delhi: Actress Sherlyn Chopra has sent out a hit on Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra in her latest tweet shared on Friday (September 24).

The controversial actress urged Shilpa Shetty to step out of her reel life of glamour and rather contribute to the real world.

In her tweet, she wrote (Translated in English), "You perform sashtang pranams for artists that you feel inspired by. Please step out of your reel life and into the real world and help women that are suffering. Believe me, the whole world will perform sashtang pranams for you."

Along with the tweet, Chopra had also shared a video clip of her interview with a news portal where she spoke about the same. She mentioned that she wanted to do something for her nation and urged people to step out of their reel life and perform actions that can influence their real life.

Sherlyn also expressed that it is easy to perform on-stage but difficult to go on the ground and make real change.

Take a look at her tweet and video:

Earlier, Sherlyn had commented on Shilpa Shetty's statement to the police about her husband Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in creating porn films.

Shetty had said she was completely unaware of what husband Raj Kundra was up to in the pornography case. However, Sherlyn was unsatisfied with her explanation and had shared a video expressing her suspicions on the Super Dancer 4 judge's statement.

In the video referring to Shilpa Shetty as 'didi', she said, "According to some media reports, didi is saying that she wasn't aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn't about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourself."

The case against Kundra, arrested in July this year, is related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. In the voluminous document, the police have said the probe conducted by the property cell of the crime branch has revealed that Kundra was the 'main facilitator' in the porn films case.

A lot of evidence against Raj Kundra came to light after technical analysis, statements of witnesses and documents confiscated from his office, it said. The police said Kundra and Thorpe, in conspiracy with the accused arrested earlier, took advantage of financially weak young women who were struggling in the film industry and made obscene movies with them.

The pornographic videos were then uploaded on various websites as well as mobile applications, they said.