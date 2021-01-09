Shibani Dandekar posts special wish for boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on his birthday- Take a look

New Delhi: Actor, filmmaker, singer and poet, Farhan Akhtar who is considered one of the most talented Bollywood stars turned 47 years old on Saturday. He received a very special wish from his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar who thanked him for being there for her.

In the picture he is seen shirtless with Shibani by his side, both happily posing as he clicked the selfie. She posted the picture and said in the caption “To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you... “

“Lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo,” she added.

Take a look at her adorable post below:

Farhan has won many laurels in his career, proving time and again that he is not only a great director but an even better actor. The multi-talented actor who is a gem of Bollywood has directed some great films like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Lakshya’, ‘Don’ over the years.

Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar!