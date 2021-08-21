हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

A woman determined to rise: Shilpa Shetty shares powerful quote amid Raj Kundra's arrest

Bollywood stunner Shilpa Shetty's latest Instagram post has caught the eye of netizens, especially the powerful quote in the caption.

A woman determined to rise: Shilpa Shetty shares powerful quote amid Raj Kundra&#039;s arrest
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty

New Delhi: After her statement on the Raj Kundra case, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently posted pictures of her glamorous photoshoot in a saree. It was after a long time that the actress posted pictures from a photoshoot as compared to her social media activity before her husband Raj Kundra's arrest. 

In the picture, Shilpa was seen wearing a sky blue and crimson red saree with floral patterns on it and posed elegantly in the attire. She captioned the pictures with a powerful quote saying, "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise."

Check out Shilpa Shetty's recent post:

 

B-Town celebrity Sussanne Khan commented on Shilpa's post and said, "Absolutely" with heart emojis. Comedienne Aditi Mittal also cheered the actress on and wrote, "This is a stunning sari and you’re OBVI nailing it."

She was recently spotted on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 - kids dance reality show and even shot for an episode. She was missing in action briefly after her husband Raj Kundra's name was embroiled in a pornography film case

Hansal Mehta, Anurag Basu, Farah Khan, R Madhavan, Richa Chaddha, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh are some other celebrities who have extended their support to Shilpa in the past after her husband was arrested by Mumbai Police.

