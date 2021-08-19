Hina Khan gives a shout out to Shilpa Shetty as she returns to Super Dancer 4 set

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan gave a shout-out to actress Shilpa Shetty after the news of the latter returning as a judge on the dance reality show Super Dancer 4 came out on Wednesday (August 18). Hina took to her Instagram stories to send love to Shilpa.

The ‘Naagin’ actress shared the news of Shilpa returning back to work on her Instagram stories and commented, “You go Gurl, hugssss.” Hina also added heart emoji in her post.

After the arrest of her businessman husband Raj Kundra in a pornography creation and distribution case on July 19, this is the first time Shilpa Shetty is seen back at work. In the photos that have surfaced online, Shilpa can be seen coming out of her vanity van wearing a blue saree.

Shilpa Shetty had earlier asked the media for privacy and has said she has full faith in the Indian judiciary.

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate,” wrote Shilpa in her first public statement issued on August 2 after husband Raj’s arrest.

Hansal Mehta, Anurag Basu, Farah Khan, R Madhavan, Richa Chaddha, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh are some other celebrities who have extended their support to Shilpa in the past.