Shilpa Shetty shares strong message on mental health amid COVID crisis, says ‘take a break’ if need be!

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is known to be a fitness freak, believes in maintaining both a healthy mind and a healthy body.

The actress's latest post on Instagram speaks about feeling overwhelmed in the times of COVID-19 and prioritizing self-care in these testing times.

“If you’re feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it’s okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe,” wrote Shilpa on Monday (May 9).

The actress had earlier revealed that her entire family - husband Raj Kundra, kids - Viaan and Samisha, along with her in-laws and mother have tested COVID positive.

“The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They've all been isolated in their rooms at home as per official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice,” wrote the 45-year-old in an earlier post.

She concluded her note with, “Please continue to keep us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe, whether COVID positive for not...STILL stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY."

On the work front, Shilpa is currently a judge in the dance reality TV show - Super Dancer Chapter 4.