Shocking: Kriti Kharbanda Recalls She Spotted Hidden Camera In Her Hotel Room, Know What Happened Next

New Delhi: Actor Kriti Kharbanda, who was last seen in 2021 released '14 Phere', has opened up about a shocking incident about a hidden camera in her hotel room. The actress mentioned that since she and her team make it a habit to check for such things everytime they book a hotel room, they discovered the camera on time.

The actress while mentioning about the incident said that person who hid the camera in her hotel room was not very skilled as the camera was positioned in a way which was easily noticeable.

The actress was speaking ot Hauterrfly when she disclosed that she was shooting for a film when a hotel staff left a camera in her room, which fortunately was noticed and removed by her staff. The actress said, "There was this one incident which I remember when I was shooting for one of my Kannada films. This boy, who used to work at the hotel, actually left a camera in my room. Me and my staff have this habit of checking around to make sure nothing is popping out from anywhere. He was obviously not a pro because it was kept so badly. I could see it, he had kept it behind the set-top box. It is scary, the kind of stuff you have to be careful about."

On the personal front, Kriti Kharbanda is dating actor Pulkit Samrat, her co-star from Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti, and Taish. They have been in a relationship since 2019.

Kriti made her debut in Bollywood with 'Raaz: Reboot' in 2016 and has been a part of several successful films like 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se', and 'Housefull 4'. She was last seen in '14 Phere', a social-comedy, which also starred Vikrant Massey.