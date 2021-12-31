'Arey bapre itne kapre', Urfi Javed SHOCKS netizens with her fully clad video - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed shocked her fans and trolls at the same time. How? Well, she dropped a video fully-clad in clothes. Yes, that's what surprised her followers on social media.

Known for carrying a bold image with out-of-box outfits, Urfi Javed , this time managed to amaze her fans. Take a look at the video first and then below read the comments:

Urfi can be seen twirling in a pretty yellow-red noodle strap kurti and palazzo. One user wrote: "Are bapre itne kapre kaha se pehen lia" while another one added, "Esko lagta he shock laga he esse clothes kese pehan rhi he ye".

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively.

Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.