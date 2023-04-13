Shraddha Kapoor Slays As ‘Lady In Red’ Wearing Plunging Blouse With Semi-Sequinned Saree

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the top actresses in the industry today. The actress often drops her stunning pictures on social media, she has a fan following of millions and receives a lot of love both online and offline. Shraddha made heads turn at the Jio World Convention Centre as she arrived in a sizzling hot red saree with a bold blouse to attend a special event organized by Jio Studios on Tuesday night.

Shraddha slayed the 'lady in red' look in a plunging blouse and semi-sequin saree. Actress walked the red carpet in a stunning saree flaunting her perfect figure. Her perfect appearance last night is going viral on social media and the actress has taken over all the paparazzo accounts.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One user called her 'Gorgeous,' another one wrote, 'Beauty,' 'My favourite,' wrote a third fan.

Almost the entire Bollywood was under one roof and happily posed for the shutterbugs. From Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon to Tiger Shroff and Anil Kapoor were spotted at the venue.

Earlier, at the launch of NMACC, Shraddha looked her best in a Manish Malhotra 'paithani', the actress added a fun twist to her outfit and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Riding high on the success of her last release, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Shraddha Kapoor has once again proved her bankability as a prolific performer and also upped her hotness game. The audience, industry and critics alike have praised the actress for her stellar performance and her remarkable yet fresh chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is slated to be featured in ‘Stree 2’, one of the most highly anticipated films from her successful filmography.