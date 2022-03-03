Shraddha Kapoor meets die-hard fan at airport, gets priceless gifts for her birthday - Watch video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 3 and ahead of her special day, she took off for a small getaway. On Wednesday morning, Shraddha was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she jetted out of the city with her dad Shakti Kapoor.

Just when she was about to leave a fan came to her with a special gift, which the actress accepted gracefully.

Shraddha is seen donning a casual look in a white tank top with blue denim jeans. She accessorised her look with a cool pair of sunglasses and a pink handbag. Shraddha left her hair open as she headed out of the city.

She posed with her dad who was also dressed casually to travel. Soon, a fan, who travelled all the way from Kolhapur, spotted her and presented her with a special gift ahead of her birthday.

The fan gave her a nicely wrapped gift, consisting of special Kolhapure slippers, along with a printed handbook of the actress' previous characters and movies. The actress patiently waited for a fan to take a selfie.

Shraddha has won over the hearts of many followers as the actress shares her beautiful off-screen real persona on social media which leaves the audience in awe with every post.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which will hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.