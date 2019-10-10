Shraddha Kapoor's gym outfit deserves attention! See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was snapped outside her gym in a trendy outfit. The actress chose a black sheer top with a pair of maroon leather leggings and was all smiles as the paps went crazy clicking her. She completed the outfit with a black bag and matching sunnies.

Check out Shraddha's photos here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The actress's last outing, 'Chhichhore' emerged a surprise hit at the box office and Shraddha was lauded for her performance. It was based on the life of eight friends and proved the power of content once again.

The film also starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar among others.

Prior to this, Shraddha was seen in Prabhas starrer 'Saaho'. The film failed to weave magic at the box office and was criticised heavily for its script. However, the actress performed action sequences with sheer brilliance.

Shraddha has interesting projects in the pipeline including Tiger Shroff starrer 'Baaghi 3' and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer'.