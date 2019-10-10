close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's gym outfit deserves attention! See pics

Shraddha Kapoor chose a black sheer top with a pair of maroon leather leggings and was all smiles as the paps went crazy clicking her. She completed the outfit with a black bag and matching sunnies.

Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s gym outfit deserves attention! See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was snapped outside her gym in a trendy outfit. The actress chose a black sheer top with a pair of maroon leather leggings and was all smiles as the paps went crazy clicking her. She completed the outfit with a black bag and matching sunnies.

Check out Shraddha's photos here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The actress's last outing, 'Chhichhore' emerged a surprise hit at the box office and Shraddha was lauded for her performance. It was based on the life of eight friends and proved the power of content once again.

The film also starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar among others.

Prior to this, Shraddha was seen in Prabhas starrer 'Saaho'. The film failed to weave magic at the box office and was criticised heavily for its script. However, the actress performed action sequences with sheer brilliance.

Shraddha has interesting projects in the pipeline including Tiger Shroff starrer 'Baaghi 3' and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer'.

Tags:
Shraddha Kapoorshraddha kapoor pics
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 on Oct 11; wants no fanfare on birthday

Must Watch

PT6M10S

PM Modi and Xi Jinping to meet in Mahabalipuram