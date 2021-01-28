Varun Dhawan drops a major hint about Shraddha Kapoor's wedding with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha, dad Shakti Kapoor reacts!

New Delhi: Looks like it is going to be a season of weddings in Bollywood. After Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's hush-hush wedding at Alibaug, is it time now for yet another starry shaadi in B-Town? Well, the Street Dancer 3D actor dropped a major hint about his co-star Shraddha Kapoor's wedding in one of his thankyou Instagram stories.

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and thanked all his friends by sharing their post as a story. And guess what? He wrote back to ace lensman Rohan Shrestha:

The cryptic reply of Varun has sparked the wedding rumours of Shraddha and beau Rohan.

In an interview with E Times, daddy and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor reacted to the news of his daughter's impending wedding. He said, "Well, I don't know what reports and speculations are surfacing on the Internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter."

He added that he will support her daughter in every decision of her life, including marriage. "Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection."

"Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me they are still just childhood friends.. I do not know if they are serious about each other. "

He, however, added that Shraddha is busy with work at present and will decide on marriage when the time is right. "With time, children grow and take their own decisions. Shraddha is doing so well in her career and I am extremely proud of her. She is currently working with Ranbir Kapoor, unarguably my favourite actor of today's times. Even my son Siddhanth's favourite actor is Ranbir. Shraddha will choose her partner and the time when she wants to get married, herself."