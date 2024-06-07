Advertisement
SHRESTA IYER

Shreyas Iyer's Choreographer Sister Shresta Struts In Thigh-high Slit Bodycon, Her Sensational Dance Videos Will Make You Go Wow - Watch

Who is Shresta Iyer: Shresta is a professional dancer and choreographer, reads her IG bio.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta is a professional choreographer and dancer. But she is also a famous social media influencer and her posts on Instagram often hog attention. The stunner was recently spotted outside a cinema hall and got papped post watching the latest flick. 

Shresta Iyer, who was accompanied by a friend rocker her coffee colour thigh-high side slit bodycon dress with a slig purse. She looked fit and fabulous in her comfy avatar and even interacted with the paps briefly. take a look at the video which was shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. Take a look here: 

SHRESTA IYER'S DANCE VIDEOS

Shresta enjoys 114K followers on Instagram alone and we thought of sharing some of her breathtaking dance videos. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shresta Iyer (@shresta002)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shresta Iyer (@shresta002)

Reportedly, she studied at Convent Girls High School and went on to complete her graduation from the Ramnarain Ruia College, Mumbai. Shresta also bats for animal welfare through her initiatives. The right-handed top-order batsman Shreyas often posts pictures and fun videos with his sister on social media , leaving fans entertained. 

