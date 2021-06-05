हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari breaks the internet with her Instagram comeback - See pics

On Friday (June 5), Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari posted on Instagram after 4 months of hiatus from the photo-sharing website.

Shweta Tiwari&#039;s daughter Palak Tiwari breaks the internet with her Instagram comeback - See pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Palak Tiwari

New Delhi: TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has made a comeback on Instagram with stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot which have taken the internet by storm. 

On Friday (June 5), Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari posted on the photo-sharing website after 4 months of hiatus. In the picture, the star kid is seen posing in a mint-green crumpled dress and flaunting her light-brown eyes as they shine in the sunkissed photos. 

In the caption, she wrote, "Whoooops she’s back!!! AND Worked with the most amazinggggg team ever".

Check out her comeback post

 

Some are speculating that Palak chose to stay away from the limelight due to the public conflict between her mother Shweta and Abhinav Kohli. However, she hasn't confirmed any such reports.

Interestingly, amid the Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli feud, Shweta Tiwari first husband, Raja Chaudhary had opened up on the issue

In an interview with Times Of India, when asked whether he reached out to Abhinav Kohli, said, "Yes, I had messaged Abhinav not now but last year after I read about the sexual harassment allegations against him by my daughter Palak Tiwari. As a father I was concerned for her and wanted to know what exactly had happened. After hearing his side of the story, I didn't dwell further into any sort of conversation with him. As a father, I think I had a right to reach him knowing about the serious allegations."

Palak Tiwari will be making her Hindi film debut with the horror-thriller - 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' directed by Vishal Mishra.

