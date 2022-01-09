Sibling love! Farhan Akhtar gets an inspiring birthday wish from sister Zoya Akhtar

Mumbai: Director-producer Zoya Akhtar showered her younger brother Farhan Akhtar with love as he turned 48 on Sunday. Zoya shared a black and white picture featuring herself in a conversation with Farhan.

Sharing the picture, Zoya wrote, "Listen To Me, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Of Your Life #happybirthday #bestbirthdayever #bestboyever #iloveyou @faroutakhtar."

The hit brother-sister duo has worked together in several films like `Dil Dhadakne Do`, `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, and `Luck By Chance`.

The duo will soon start the shooting schedule of one of the most anticipated films -- `Jee Le Zaraa`, a road trip film starring the three leading ladies of cinema -- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

With the film `Jee Le Zaraa`, Farhan would be returning to the director`s chair.

Apart from donning the director`s hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti. The film will go on floors in 2022.