Sibling love! Farhan Akhtar gets an inspiring birthday wish from sister Zoya Akhtar

Director Zoya Akhtar wished her brother Farhan Akhtar on Instagram, she wrote, "Listen To Me, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Of Your Life."

Sibling love! Farhan Akhtar gets an inspiring birthday wish from sister Zoya Akhtar
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Director-producer Zoya Akhtar showered her younger brother Farhan Akhtar with love as he turned 48 on Sunday. Zoya shared a black and white picture featuring herself in a conversation with Farhan.

Sharing the picture, Zoya wrote, "Listen To Me, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Of Your Life #happybirthday #bestbirthdayever #bestboyever #iloveyou @faroutakhtar."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

 

The hit brother-sister duo has worked together in several films like `Dil Dhadakne Do`, `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, and `Luck By Chance`.

The duo will soon start the shooting schedule of one of the most anticipated films -- `Jee Le Zaraa`, a road trip film starring the three leading ladies of cinema -- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

With the film `Jee Le Zaraa`, Farhan would be returning to the director`s chair.

Apart from donning the director`s hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti. The film will go on floors in 2022.

