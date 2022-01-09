Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri glams up for photoshoot, Katrina Kaif calls her ‘beauty’

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who is an avid social media user, shared a new picture on her Instagram on Sunday.

She shared one of the pictures from her photoshoot on her Instagram and posed for the shutterbugs.

In a monochromatic picture, the diva looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery outfit, while she captioned the pic with a planet emoji.

While the world is drooling over her beauty, she received many beautiful compliments from the film fraternity including - Alanna Panday, grandmother Helen to her brother Ayaan Agnihotri.

Well, not only that, she was even complimented by the newlywed Katrina Kaif, who wrote ‘beauty’ in her comment box.

For the unversed, Alizeh is the daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The diva is all set for her Bollywood debut soon. Although, she has already started getting ad shoots and was recently seen in a jewellery ad which was highly appreciated by everyone.

Even Salman shared the ad shoot on his Instagram handle and appreciated her for the efforts.

He wrote, “Arre wah how nice u looking beta Alizeh Agnihotri Khan… god bless @alizehagnihotri..”

Earlier to this, Alizeh also modelled for her aunt Seema Khan’s bridal wear.