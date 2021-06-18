Singer Neeti Mohan and hubby Nihaar Pandya share first pics of newborn, reveal baby name!

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and husband Nihaar Pandya welcomed a baby boy earlier this month. The good news was shared on social media and now the duo has dropped their newborn's first pictures.

Singer Neeti Mohan took to Instagram and shared baby name in the note: Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn't have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful @nihaarpandya

The baby boy has been named Aryaveer.

Neeti Mohan got married to longtime boyfriend Nihaar Pandya on February 15, 2019. The fairytale wedding took place at the majestic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Neeti along with her celeb sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan had a bachelorette party in Goa ahead of her wedding. She was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana's author-wife Tahira Kashyap and other close friends.

Ahead of her grand wedding, the Mohan sisters appeared on Kapil Sharma popular comedy show where Nihaar also joined them and in a filmy style proposed to her.